One thing I have Never Done In My Life Is “runs” Says Blessing Okoro

Relationship master, Blessing Okoro has expressed something she has never done in her life is “runs”.

Okoro who noticed that she isn’t passing judgment on those enjoying such in the video she shared on TikTok, added that she has never sl*pt with any person for cash since it isn’t practical.

She likewise guaranteed that “runs” resembles “online extortion”, as a great many people who take part in it seldom give clear records of what they utilized the cash they made for.

Favoring Okoro added that what is supportable is esteem and that is the thing that individuals use in making abundance for their age.