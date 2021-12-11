Only Go To LASUTH If You Want To Die: Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson has taken to her social media to take a blast at the medical situation of Nigeria, describing it as a place where untrained doctors play guessing games with people’s lives.

Taking to her Insta-story, she stated that the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), ikeja, is a hospital where instead of people getting their treatment, they end up dead.

DSF noted that her mom, sister Abibat, uncle had died in LASUTH under the same circumstances.

She wrote, “Only go to LASUTH Ikeja if you want to die. Same hospital my mum died in. Same Abibat died in. Same circumstances. Sam’s hospital my uncle went to with a toothache and died! STOP PLAYING WITH PEOPLE LIVES!!!! Idiots.

While stating that the health care situation in the country is due to bad government, she also stated that LASUTH healthcare workers have zero compassion, don’t care about the patients, zero empathy and just another body.

“Yes I have the luxury to travel but what about those that don’t?” she questioned. How many people will continue to die unnecessarily?

The actress urged members of the public to vote in 2023, noting that Nigeria needs new leaders, which is the only way for a better Nigeria.

She added that Nigeria has nothing to be proud of except in the entertainment industry.

See some of her posts: