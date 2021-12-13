Only Those Vaccinated Against Will Serve From Next Year – NYSC

Only fully vaccinated Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) would be able to enroll and participate in the plan starting in January 2022, according to NYSC.

The Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim stated this on Monday in Abuja when he was addressing the 2021 Batch “C’’ Stream II set of corps members in a virtual meeting.

“From the next orientation in the year 2022, all incoming PCMs will show evidence of vaccination before they will be allowed into the camp for registration.

“We want to ensure that we adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19.’’