Ooni Of Ife Breaks Silence After Prophetess Naomi Announced Their Separation

After his estranged wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola, announced their separation on Instagram on December 23, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has spoken out.

In a statement uploaded on her verified Instagram handle @queensilekunolanaomiogunwusi, the 28-year-old prophetess announced the end of her three-year marriage to the Ooni.

On his official Facebook page, the Monarch, in what appears to be a subtle response to the current issue, adviced everyone to “reach out to neighbors, especially those who haven’t had it easy throughout the year” (Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II).

See Post Below: