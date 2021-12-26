After his estranged wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola, announced their separation on Instagram on December 23, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has spoken out.
In a statement uploaded on her verified Instagram handle @queensilekunolanaomiogunwusi, the 28-year-old prophetess announced the end of her three-year marriage to the Ooni.
READ ALSO: We’re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi’s Instagram page: Ooni’s palace
On his official Facebook page, the Monarch, in what appears to be a subtle response to the current issue, adviced everyone to “reach out to neighbors, especially those who haven’t had it easy throughout the year” (Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II).
See Post Below:
[…] Source […]
[…] post Ooni Of Ife Breaks Silence After Prophetess Naomi Announced Their Separation appeared first on Information […]