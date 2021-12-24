Ooni of Ife: Sister Defends Ex-queen Naomi As Comedian Ogbolor Taunts Her for Claiming God Ordained Union

Queen Naomi’s sister Simi Oluwaseyi has slammed Nollywood actor Ogbolor for his recent post which she believes makes reference to her sister’s marriage crisis.

The Queen was the talk of the town yesterday after she stated that her marriage to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is over after 3 years and has ended.

Prior to marrying the Ooni, Naomi who was a popular church prophetess at the time said God approved of her wedding.

READ ALSO: Queen Naomi Silekunola Announces Divorce From Ooni of Ife Now, with the announcement that the marriage is over, Ogbolor, in a post shared on his Instagram Stories, appeared to be mock the Olori by reminding the world that she said years ago that God approved of the marriage.

He wrote: “Be careful the things u say when in high spirit, those words may come back to hunt you. Which one is my marriage was ordained by God. Then next thing, you divorce later. Did God change his mind? Or from the start, you simply used God’s name to make it look Good?” Reacting to this, Simi, Olori Naomi’s outgoing sister jumped to her sister’s defence, slamming the actor, though he didn’t call names.

She wrote: “@ogbolor you are very daft!… why not focus on your redundant career.”