Ortom To Nigerians: There’s Still Hope — Choose PDP In 2023

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has asked Nigerians to make informed decisions in the 2023 elections by voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in agoodwill message signed by Nathaniel Ikyur, his chief press secretary.

Ortom also praised citizens of Benue and Nigerians for their resilience in the face of daunting security and economic challenges in 2021.

The governor said citizens demonstrated their “indomitable spirit” for survival against unabating security and harsh economic situation that was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: 2023 Elections: I’ll Not Negotiate Behind You, Obaseki Assures PDP Leaders

“The year 2021 was no doubt challenging. But I’m happy our people rose to the occasion. The lessons of the past year will serve as a useful instrument that will guide us to fruition in the years ahead,” he said.

The governor asked citizens to be vigilant against criminals who have continued to “wreck our communities, displace our people from their ancestral lands, and rendered them displaced in their fatherland”.

He asked residents of Benue to cooperate with security agencies so as to keep the state free of criminal activities.