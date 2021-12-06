Osinbajo To Deliver Address At Global Forum On LPG In UAE

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has departed Abuja on Monday to participate at the World Liquified Petroleum Gas Association forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He will be delivering the keynote address.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘VP Osinbajo to deliver keynote address at 2021 Global Forum on Liquified Petroleum Gas in Dubai this week’.

According to Akande, world leaders, top government ministers from several countries and Chief Executives of major multinational corporations in the Liquified Petroleum Gas sectors around the globe will be attending the week-long 2021 World LPG Week from Sunday through Thursday this week under the auspices of the Paris-based World LPG Association.

Osinbajo will be speaking on Tuesday at the forum, which is attracting over 2,000 delegates from 72 countries, on the theme of the LPG Week -“Energising Tomorrow.”