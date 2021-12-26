P Square Kneels To Beg Fans For Forgiveness During Live Performance, Says ‘We Are Sorry’

Psquare, a popular music duo, shocked fans when they went on their knees to apologize to their fans all around the world for their breakup on Saturday.

On Christmas Day, the talented artists pleaded with their fans at the Psquare Reactivated performance held at the Eko Convention Centre.

This is their first musical performance since reuniting. “We apologise for breaking up, deep apologies to our fans all over the world, I want everyone around the world to know that we are asking for forgiveness,” they declared during their performance.

In 2017, the music duet called it quits due to irreconcilable issues.

Fans have reacted to their public apologies as predicted.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CX7N2lhI6Hm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link