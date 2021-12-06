PariPesa ultimate casino

PariPesa was launched in 2019, and since that time, it has expanded as one of the fastest-growing gambling platforms. The company is licensed by the authoritative Oyo State Gaming Board with a No. SPCB/20001.

To enjoy your time gambling for flash cash and seize the opportunity to hit the jackpot, everyone registered with PariPesa can. But first, you need to create an account and a minimum top-up of only 100 NGN. The registration process is as fast as easy as other casino options. The PariPesa website is top-looking and has a convenient interface for your fast and easy navigation. ​​Even novices have no difficulties looking for desirable slots and thrilling sports. There are a few options to start with PariPesa you can choose up to your favorite way. The brand team values its players and arranges all the control buttons to make it trendy and handy with navigation. The menu bar includes various sections that cover the demands of both punters and novices.

Spin Your FORTUNE Reel with 100% MEGA BONUS!

Entering the main page, you first glance at a bright banner advertising the current promotions and casino tournaments. The menu bar contains a selection of trendy slots, other exciting games from the live casino section, TV and table sections, and lucrative bonuses. Finally, by taping the main panel, you come across the addicting Paripesa gambling world:

an outstanding portfolio of slot machines from world-known providers, including hundreds of entertainments that suit most requiring taste;

a promo section with rewarding bonuses both for novices and regular punters;

the list of remarkable slots where flash jackpots can be hit.

The PariPesa bookmaker increases its popularity with its favorable betting odds for numerous sports events. Sports betting is the most advantageous feature for the PariPesa gambling space. Its lucrative odds and extended sportsbook can probably compete with all the niche leaders in over 30 kinds of sports. These include both virtual and popular sports as well as virtual.

is operated by Propus Holding B.V. and got a license number 1668/JAZ from the Master License Holder Curacao eGaming as a trustworthy institution. PariPesa works with several bookmakers leaders in the niche and ensures an overall experience of safe gambling. Besides outstanding sportsbooks, the bookie is strong enough with its online casino, constantly expanding portfolio of slots, table games, bingo, and TV games. In this PariPesa sportsbook review, we’ll thoroughly study the bookmaker with the main emphasis on sports betting.

The bookie’s target audience is gamblers from Africa and Europe. Technical support looks very efficient in solving users’ requests that expand PariPesa far beyond its activity.

SPORTS BETTING WITH PARIPESA

If you are interested in sports betting, you are on the right way. The Paripesa covers over 30 kinds of sports. If you want to become a part of this impressive sports arena, just proceed to a Paripesa website and tap your favorite sports. Then you will be transferred to all available and live tournaments and sports. In the «Sports» section, find a variety of eSports available markets here. Let’s proceed to the site menu.

Around 30 sports are available in the bookie space. «Sports» is the most visited section, and your task is to decide the match you want to punt on. Just make your luck easier to proceed with your participation and win.

Football is considered top-rated around the world, so the bookie compounded a proper list of football betting markets. For now, the UEFA Champions League and European Football Championship 2020 are featured under top betting. Basketball is also popular in Nigeria. The NBA, Eurocup, and Australia NBL are marked in this category as worthy betting markets. Other essential markets provide access to CEV Champions League, the Ice Hockey NHL, and the Cricket Ashes Series. You can make a bet both before the match as well as in-play betting.

The number of sports you can bet are:

American Football Sailing Horse Racing Volleyball Ski Jumping Table Tennis Tennis Biathlon Ice Hockey Greyhounds Water Polo Darts E-sports Beach volleyball Mixed martial arts Air Hockey Basketball Chess Boxing Floorball Cricket Cycling Formula 1 Futsal Snooker Football GAA Alpine Skiing Surfing Handball Rugby Trotting Golf

Live betting

Although only a few eSports events are streamed live on the website, such as FIFA matches, this shouldn’t stop you from having fun with benefits. You can watch all live sports events on any third-party website. And PariPesa will help you to enjoy your time with a profit.

PariPesa also offers to cash out some winnings. The bookies use this trend to increase the ranking, so does PariPesa. This service is of great interest and attracts more clients. What also makes this kind of betting superb are the dynamic odds.

With the cash-out feature, users are free to minimize their risks on the website. Almost all Paripesa reviews mention that the bookie offers some of the best odds in this industry. Several bet types come with incredible odds at Paripesa. Exactly, for this reason, the bookmaker can be considered one of the best in its niche.

The PariPesa betting options are also massive, though it depends on the type of sporting event you choose. For example, a forward football match can have more than 1,000 betting markets, such as:

correct score

European handicap

over / under

run of play

PARIPESA WELCOME POLICY

With bookie’s favorable bonuses and promotions, you’ll make the first steps into the world of sports betting both enjoyable and profitable. Choose from a variety of bonuses and promotions offered by PariPesa on the most exciting daily sports events.

100% First deposit bonus up to 100 EUR

Each novice with Paripesa sportsbook will be granted a 100% bonus of up to 100 EUR or an equal sum in local currency.

Accumulator bonus

There are over 1,000 daily activities on Paripesa’s website. Paripesa selects the most beneficial events and combines them into several «Accumulator of the Day» on both Sports and Live. The bookie will raise the betting odds to 10% if your «Accumulator » wins.

Birthday Bonus

On your special birthday occasion, you’ll be granted a bonus as a special gift. This is also the bookie’s welcome policy to encourage the most loyal players. You’ll get the SMS with a promo code to activate the free bet on your birthday. After you add a promo bonus to the promotional section, you can start using your enriching gift from PariPesa.

The bookie also offers a number of other incentive bonus offers. Among them are VIP cashback, Welcome package up to €1500 + 150 FS, Promo code store, Bonus for a series of losing bets, 100% bet insurance, and others.

100% bet insurance is worthy of attention. You can choose several numbers of insurance for the same bet. You can start from 10%, then 30%, then 50% during all the time of betting with PariPesa.. The price for the insurance service depends on the selected odds. And make sure the total amount of all bought insurances don’t exceed 100% of the bet.

PARIPESA CUSTOMER SERVICE

Paripesa can be contacted 24/7 in several ways:

live Chat: 24/7 via the PariPesa website

email: support-en@paripesa.com

We contacted the bookmaker’s customer support and should admit that it’s quite efficient. The brand team accepts your message as an immediate call to action and generally resolves circumstances promptly and efficiently.

OVERALL RATING

After a close analysis of the Paripesa brand, the bookie certainly deserves a good rating. The first is because of the extensive sports markets. Furthermore, it’s among a few betting spaces that are able to cash out the wagers. PariPesa also offers virtual sports that are finished quite fast. You can try to play virtual sports if you like to make changes often with the betting sport events.. Any concerns you have can be resolved in a few minutes.