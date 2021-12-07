Participate In Political Activities To Move Nigeria Forward, Peterside Tells Youths

President and founder of ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside has called on Nigerian youths to participate in political activities to move the country forward.

He made this call while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight which aired on Monday.

Peterside stated that young people should develop an interest in the nation’s affairs and be involved in the voting process.

He explained that a situation whereby the young people do not show interest in elections would mean them selling their birthrights to politicians.

“Many more people have to get involved in that activity. A large volume of educated youths deciding to opt out, saying I have no more interest, I won’t vote and register. When you do that, you have surrendered your birthrights to the politicians who get elected,” he said.

“On getting into office, he can do whatever he likes because you have told him you are not interested. So, you are not interested in your own future. So why do you expect him to deliver on your own future?

“I think more people will get politically active. It may not necessarily be businesspersons. The people whose destiny is on the line are the youths. They are the ones who must take part in the process right down to register to vote.”