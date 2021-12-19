Patoranking Escapes Death After Ghastly Motor Accident

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, a Nigerian artist, was involved in a car accident.

He posted videos of his wrecked automobile to his Instagram page, claiming that the devil attempted but failed.

Their driver, according to Patoranking, lost control of the brakes while he sat in the front seat at the time of the accident.

Patoranking stated that they did not suffer any injuries or agony as a result of their wrecked automobile, and that God is not finished with him.

He captioned the videos: The devil tried and failed some days ago,after Our driver lost control of the brakes….Life can be taken in a heartbeat…two seconds and this happened and to think I was in the front seat and my Guys behind. Thanksgiving Sunday. Zero injuries/Zero Pain

