PDP To Reclaim 25 States In 2023 – Ayu

Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Chairman, stated on Sunday that the party will retake authority in at least 25 states in 2023.

Ayu made the comment at a Thanksgiving Service/Reception hosted in his honor at Makurdi’s Aper-Aku Stadium.

“We are determined to reclaim at least 25 states in this country.

“We determined to claim the two national assembly seats – Senate and House of Assembly.

“We will stop the drift of people who migrated from the PDP to other parties.

“We shall move on a serious drive for more people in the party,” he said.

The national chairman also said that the PDP would, as a team, fight tooth and nail to win Ekiti and Osun States in their soon coming governorship elections.