Peruzzi Buys Benz GLE To Celebrate His Birthday

Peruzzi Celebrates Himself With Benz As Birthday Gift.

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also called Peruzzi, got himself another Mercedes Benz GLE as a birthday present.

The artist commended his birthday on Sunday, December 5, and chose to give himself a treat to stamp turning 32.

A video shared online showed the second the artist took conveyance of his new vehicle.

The DML artist still remains one of the top vocalists in the country with hit songs on all appearances. His fans have approved him of deserving to get more than that for a birthday gift.

See beneath: