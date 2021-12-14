Phone, Laptop Shops Razed In Computer Village Fire

Fire has razed a shopping complex in the popular Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos.

The fire, which started in the early hours of yesterday, destroyed many shops where phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets worth millions of naira were sold.

The cause of the fire was not ascertained at press time but the traders said it started about 4am and lasted till 7am when it was put out.

Police spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that firefighters had been mobilised to the area.

“There was a fire incident at 18, Otigba Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, which engulfed a shopping complex,” Ajisebutu said. “As soon as the report was received, firefighters were contacted and they arrived immediately.

“Policemen were drafted there to protect the firefighters and others. The fire has been put out successfully. No life was lost in the incident. However, valuable property whose estimates were not yet known were destroyed.”