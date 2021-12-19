Photos From Adedimeji Lateef and Oyebade Adebimpe’s Wedding Ceremony

Nollywood Actors, Lateef Adedimeji and Oyebade Adebimpe had a beautiful wedding ceremony and it is a day to always be remembered.

The two have been in the industry for quite some time now and decided to take their love to the next level as they tied the knot.

At first, the couples denied been romantically involved but at the end, it was made clear that they did not only act movies together, but always fell in love and decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

Taking to Instagram, Lateef and Bimpe has been sharing photos and videos from their photoshoot and yesterday which was their big day, they had so many pictures to share also.

Many of their friends, family and other celebrities gather together to celebrate with them.

See some of the pictures below: