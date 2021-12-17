PHOTOS: Patience Ozokwor Celebrates Lookalike Daughter

The veteran Nollywood actress, has congratulated her lookalike daughter, Chioma Ozokwor, on her birthday.

She accompanied the striking resembling photos with a caption that showered Chioma with sweet words and prayers.

She wrote: “Patienceozokwo Chiom Chiom, Nneude Nwaokwor, Oyiri nne nye, Omauma asa ahu. My blessing from God. I am grateful to God for you. It’s an honour to be your mother.

“Happy birthday to you my darling. I have prayed my prayers for you in secret. God will answer us in the public. Continue to be a wonder my dear.”