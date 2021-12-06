PHOTOS: Tega Dominic Celebrates 30th Birthday With Sexy Pictures

The Big Brother Naija star, is in an extremely cheerful mindset as she adds a year to her age.

The unscripted television star turned 30 today, Sunday, December 5, and she took to Instagram to share provocative photographs of herself.

She has been living her best life and maximizing all the benefits after the success of the show.

She simply wrote in her caption: “It’s my BIRTHDAY… 30 and Alive.”

Reaching a new milestone, she shares beautiful pictures

See full photos below: