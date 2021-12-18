Plateau Lifts Curfew, Maintains Restriction On Tricycle Operation Hours

The existing curfew in Jos North, Jos South, and Bassa local government areas has been lifted completely, according to Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong.

The curfew was previously established on September 8th, 2021, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., as part of attempts to reduce insecurity that had arisen in recent months.

However, the government stated that the blanket ban on commercial motorcycles will remain in effect until further notice.

The governor issued the order following a State Security Council meeting held at Government House Rayfield Jos, during which the Council evaluated the security situation in the affected local government areas as well as the state as a whole.

The governor directed that the present curfew be lifted with effect from Friday, December 17th, 2021, until further notice, based on the meeting’s deliberations and the Security Council’s opinion.

He directed that in place of the curfew, the relevant security agencies should mount well coordinated and round the clock check points in strategic areas of the state to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people during the yuletide season.