Police officers extorted N50,000 from me & gave me N3,000 for transport – Nigerian fashion designer claims

A Nigerian fashion designer, Olanrewaju Olatunji has gotten social media buzzing again with his latest Twitter post after he alleged that police officers extorted N50,000 from him and gave him N3,000 out of the money for transport.

According to him, the incident happened on his way to Ogbomoso, Oyo State on November 20, 2021.

The designer shared his experience on Wednesday December 29, while reacting to relationship coach, Solomon Buchi’s post.

