Presidency 2023: Wike Has The Capacity To Deliver – Rivers Elder Statesman

An elder statesman in Rivers State, Sergent Chidi Awuse, has stated that Governor Nyesom Wike is well qualified to serve as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

He stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

The politician urged Wike to join the race as the South-South candidate.

“Factors that should have a role to play is the ability to deliver and that is why some of us are saying we are offering him – Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – to Nigeria to assess him,” Mr Awuse stated.

He added that there is nothing that can disqualify the current governor of Rivers State from running for the next presidential election, including the geographical location which terms a political factor that does not count

The elder statesman stressed that Nigerians must seek a leader like Wike, who he says, has the capacity to transform the country.