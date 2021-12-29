Presidency: Buhari Rejected Electoral Bill To Protect Nigerians From Its Consequences

The presidency has stated that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the electoral act amendment bill is to protect Nigerians.

According to the presidency, the proposed amendments “entail significant legal, financial, economic and security consequences”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, said the bill did not seek to enhance the country’s democratic process.

“The President’s decision to withhold assent from the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 has come under scrutiny from media and political circles. This is quite correct because it is a decision that will impact all Nigerians. The President’s Office has decided therefore to issue an official statement to make its position clear,” the statement reads.

“Nigeria’s strength as a nation and its status as one of the wealthiest economies in Africa with one of its highest standards of living owes above all to its proud democratic processes, which are enshrined in the Electoral Act of 2010.

“It is this act which the new bill seeks to amend. These amendments have been presented as a means to enhance and build upon our democratic processes. After careful review, the President’s Office has found that the opposite is true.

“Rather, the proposed amendments entail significant legal, financial, economic and security consequences for all Nigerians, principal among which would be a severe spike in the cost of holding primary elections by parties – integral to democracies the world over.

“And who would shoulder these costs? The Nigerian taxpayer of course. And who would benefit? Only the richest of political parties. At a time when the nation is seeking to extricate itself from the economic mire of the worst global health crisis in living memory, whatever other merits the new bill may have, now is not the time for such frivolous spending of public money.

“Until then, the President will do whatever he can to protect this county’s democracy, and that includes withholding assent from this Bill.

“It is worth noting that, as one of Nigeria’s largest political parties, the ruling APC is one of those that stand to benefit from a bill that favours wealthier parties. But it is not the job of this government to protect the APC. It is the job of this government to protect Nigeria, her people and her democracy.”