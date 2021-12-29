President Buhari To Sign 2022 Budget On Friday

The 2022 Appropriation Bill is expected to be signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, December 31st.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, confirmed this to Channels TV on Tuesday, December 28.

According to him, the 2022 budget has been transmitted by the National Assembly and the President will sign the bill into law by 10am.

This comes barely a week after lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate chambers of the National Assembly passed a budget of N17.126 trillion, increasing the benchmark price of crude from $57 to $62 per barrel.

Signing the budget before the end of the year will enable Nigeria to continue on the path of a one-year budget cycle.