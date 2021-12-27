‘Presidential Aides Can Fall Sick’ — Femi Adesina Speaks On COVID-19 Concern In Aso Rock

Following reports of presidential aides testing positive for COVID-19, Femi Adesina, special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, says there is no reason to be concerned.

Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant for media and publicity, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment.

Other presidential advisers have reportedly tested positive and are being held in isolation, according to reports.

In a Sunday interview with Channels Television, Adesina commented on the development, saying that presidential aides are also humans.

“What I like to say is that presidential aides are just humans. They can fall sick. If anything happens to human beings, it can also happen to presidential aides,” he said.

“The fact that we are presidential aides does not make us immune to certain things. If there is a virus that is ravaging society, well, it can touch anybody.

“So Mallam Garba Shehu has confirmed that, yes, he tested positive but he said it’s mild. And I believe that by now, because it happened since Wednesday, by now, he should almost have beaten it if he has not beat it already. There is no cause for alarm.”

Asked how many presidential aides in the state house have contracted the virus, Adesina said it is not within his “purview” to reveal the details.