Pretty Mike Storms Eniola Badmus’ Party With 24 ‘Ghosts’ (Video)

Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike is all over social media again, following his entrance to Eniola Badmus’ occasion.

The beautiful actress celebrated her 20th anniversary in Nollywood and pretty Mike showed up in his unusual fashion.

This time, the socialite who is known for gracing occasions with pregnant ladies and baby mamas, decided to change his pattern.

He was spotted with about 24 individuals who disguised themselves as ‘ghosts’ while barking like dogs and making for the entrance door.

The video has earned Pretty Mike premium dragging from angry Nigerians who feel he is taking his ‘love for clout’ to the extreme.

Watch video below: