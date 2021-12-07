Primary school student gives moving campaign speech as he asks fellow students to vote him as the Head Boy (video)

A boy in primary 5, contesting for the position of Head Boy in his school in Osogbo, Osun State, gave a moving speech that is now trending.

The bold student started by quoting Mohammed Ali before giving a convincing speech highlighting his abilities, his goals, and his plans for the school.

As he spoke, his teachers, fellow students, and parents clapped and hailed him.

Yet, he was not distracted by the excitement around him, until he finished his speech and concluded by encouraging his fellow students to vote for him.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria