“Proud To Call You My Lil Bro” Says Naomi Campbell As She Celebrates Wizkid

Wizkid, a Nigerian artist, has declared his love for Naomi Campbell, a British model and singer who wrote him a sweet message ahead of his show in Lagos.

Naomi Campbell reflected on Wizkid’s career, accomplishments, and how he had sold out several performances around the country in an Instagram post.

Wizkid reaffirmed his love for Naomi Campell in response to the post, writing: you sis forever and more.

She wrote: “BIG WIZ @wizkidayo PROUD TO CALL YOU MY LIL BRO AND TO SEE WITH EVERYONE YOUR JOURNEY UNFOLD . HOW MANY ALBUMS WE WILL NEVER HEAR .

AS YOU ARE THE QUINTESSENTIAL PERFECTIONIST!! YOU HAVE BOUGHT AFROBEATS MAINSTREAM TO THE WORLD , AND ALWAYS BRINGING YOUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS ALONG SIDE YOU !!”

