Queen Naomi Silekunola Announces Divorce From Ooni of Ife

Her Majesty, Silekunola Naomi, has announced her divorce from the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

She made the news known through a statement she posted on her Instagram handle and Facebook page on Thursday.

She announced her end of three years marriage.

According to her, she tried to make the union work but said the monarch’s public identity is at variance with “his true self”.

She wrote, “I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done. He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.”

The evangelist then declared, “Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.”

Responding to some allegations, Silekunola said that her “decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen”.

She further explained, “As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

Read post in full below: