Rapper Cardi B Gifts Her Husband, Offset $2m As Birthday Gift

Rapper Cardi B has put a big smile on her husband, Offset’s 30th birthday.

The star gifted her hubby over 1million dollars yesterday night at the party.

The 1/3 member of Migos recently clocked 30 years on earth and as part of the celebration, Cardi gifted him a $2 million cheque.

She had shared a video from via her Instagram Story from the event, where she presented her hubby with an oversized novelty cheque.

In the video of the $2m handover, Cardi notes that Offset has a “lot of business ventures” on the horizon in 2022. She then proceeds to say; “So bring out the birthday giiiiift…!!!!”