Reach Out To APC Members Outside Govt For Party Unity, Oyetola Charges Appointees

In an effort to keep the ruling party united, Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has instructed political appointees and party leaders in the state to reach out to other members of the All Progressives Congress who have yet to profit from appointments.

On Sunday, Oyetola addressed a gathering of party officials and political appointees at Government House in Osogbo.

He claimed that when he took office, the political circumstances of the period made it appear like controlling the country would be difficult.

“But God has always led our path. Today, we are building roads, paying salaries and pension as and when due. Every senatorial district is asking for more roads without remembering where we started from.

“To the glory of God, we are placing the state on the path of prosperity. Some states cannot pay salaries as we are doing, and our infrastructure drive is not suffering.

“I plead with those of you in offices in various capacities to reach out to those yet to benefit from appointments, with a view to keep the party united. Your welfare will always be my priority,” Oyetola said.