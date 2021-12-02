Reactions as Annie Idibia & Tuface Idibia kiss and hug as he pays her a visit at work (video)

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her and husband, Tuface after months of social media family drama.

Recall that some months back, Annie Idibia publicly called out Tuface Idibia via her Instagram story where she accused him of continuing his amorous relationship with baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

Also, we saw how Pero Adeniyi served Annie Idibia a lawsuit on her birthday where she demanded the sum of N500M as compensation for libellous online publication.

Despite all these, peace and love wins as the mother of two took to her page to share a lovely video of herself and her husband, Tuface Idibia serving some couple goals.

Watch The Video Below:

The video As expected, riled up some reactions on social media.

Read some comments below:

