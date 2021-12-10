Reactions As Davido Adds Latest Car To His Garage (Photos)

A concerned individual has condemned Davido Adeleke, a popular Afrobeat singer, for his recent acquisition of a Lamborghini Aventador.

The singer took to Twitter to reveal that he had just purchased a Lamborghini Aventador, a new ride that comes just weeks after the singer purchased a Rolls Royce.

While making the announcement, Davido wrote, “Copped da Aventedor feels good.”

As a result, a troll attacked the singer, accusing him of wasting his money on items that will be out of style in a few years.

“Luxury cars are dope but having more than two luxurious cars is considered materlist!c & a m!suse of one’s wealth cos in the end it’s all van!ty; The luxurious car u obsess over today will be outdated in the near future so be self-contended, invest & save for a rainy day instead,” the user wrote.