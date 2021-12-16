Reactions As Deyemi Okanlawon Posts Video Of Nigerian Celebrities Kissing Him

Deyemi Okalawon, an award-winning actor, attracted a wide range of reactions after sharing a video of various Nigerian celebrities kissing him.

Deyemi, who is married and has two children, was overjoyed and wrote: “When I say my name is “OKAN-lawon” 😎😁… meanwhile can we all just take a moment to appreciate all these brilliant, bold and beautiful Nigerian women… and my young alma mata, ISL fans! Make sure you tag all your favs! “

Reacting to the video, Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko wrote:” Haaaaaa…huumnnmmm DEYEMI”.

Bimbo Ademoye wrote:” Kini gbogbo palapala yi”.

Chinonso Arubayi added:” Such a charmer”.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXgsZPqlvxg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link