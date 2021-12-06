Reality TV Star Tuoyo yanks off his wig less than 2 weeks after investing heavily on it (video)

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 housemate, Tuoyo who ditched his trademark bald head for an unbelievable new cool trim has opted to reverting to his bald look just days after he bought an expensive wig.

The reality star had fixed his bald patch with a wig for males and we thought we had seen the end of it but he was not entirely comfortable with the wig on his head and thus, the marriage did not last.

According to the reality star, beauty is pain but he can no longer take the pain and he’s decided to go back to his default bald head.