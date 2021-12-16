Regina Askia Shares New Photos As She Turns 54

Actress cum nurse, Regina Askia, has released new photos as she turns 54 today December 16.

The star is so grateful to be adding another year today.

Regina Askia-Williams is a Nigerian-born, American-based family nurse practitioner, healthcare and educational activist, television producer, writer, and public speaker, who found fame as an actress and model.

After gaining public recognition in Nigeria as a beauty pageant winner, Askia-Williams began a modelling career. As a model, Askia-Williams appeared in several Nigerian print and television commercials including Chicken George fast food, Kessingsheen Hair Care, boutique chain Collectibles, and most famously, Visine.

Many of her fans have flooded the comment section with wishes.

See her post below: