Regina Daniel Celebrates Her Husband, Ned Nwoko, As He Turns 61

Regina Daniels has taken to her social media to pen down beautiful message to her husband, Ned Nwoko as he turns a year older today.

In her post, the star stated that he turns 61 today December 21.

Regina also thanked her husband for loving her and their love Munir.

She wrote: “I’d prefer to call him Nature…In whom there’s so much to take from, and enough to learn from. If there’d be a synonymous word to describe a great soul such as yours then it should be Nature! Nature is beautiful at all time! Favorable to us and difficult on us sometimes I guess that’s why it’s called nature! your love towards us cannot be measured!! Thank you for all you do, for always going extra mile to see smiles on our faces ….We appreciate you always And love you Happy birthday Baby”

See post below: