Regina’s Sister Speaks Against Bullying

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny Daniels has responded to the assessment that asserts a ton of grown-ups today were menaces in school very much like the children who killed Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College.

It is important that Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old understudy of Dowen College was supposedly tormented by his classmates attributable to his refusal to join a clique bunch.

The demoralizing occurrence which prompted the demise of the little fellow has forged ahead the conversation in many quarters, with many individuals making concerning assessments.

On Instagram, the rapper and vocalist, Ycee placed that a ton of grown-ups today were menaces in school, very much like the young men who killed Sylvester Oromoni.

Responding to the viral assessment, Destiny said, “I couldn’t say whether I was a decent senior yet I was never a harasser tho.”

In the interim, as strain and vulnerability elevates, Nigerians have come full scale requesting equity for the youthful Sylvester Oromoni.

The inquiry remains, would you say you were a bully in school?