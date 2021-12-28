Rehabilitation Of Ekiti Township Roads Tops Priority In 2022 – Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has assured residents of the state of his administration’s resolve to focus more on rehabilitation and reconstruction of township roads in 2022.

He said this will be done to bring about meaningful development and boost the general economic status of the people.

Fayemi stated this on Sunday during his monthly radio and television programme, tagged ‘Meet Your Governor’.

He said he would continue to ensure adequate welfare of the people of the state by ensuring that he addressed projects and programmes that would enliven their lives and add values to their welfare.

Fayemi stated that his administration had paid over N1billion to pensioners to ameliorate their suffering as senior citizens despite the dearth of funds in the state.

He further stated that his government had already looked for ways through promissory notes with financial institutions to access funds to clear the backlog of gratuity but for one reason or the other, the pensioners rejected the agreement.

The governor also dismissed the insinuation that the state collected bailout from the federal government to pay arrears of workers’ salaries.

He said what the states got was a bridge finance to fill the holes created by the deduction for the repayment of an earlier bailout.