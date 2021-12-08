Relations Between Canada and Nigeria

Shortly after Nigeria’s independence in 1960, Canada and Nigeria established diplomatic ties in 1962. Canada is represented in Nigeria via a High Commission in Abuja (formerly in Lagos from 1962 to 1997) and a Deputy High Commission in Lagos. Canada has had an Honorary Consul in Port Harcourt since 2004. Nigeria gets represented in Canada through a High Commission in Ottawa, which get established in 1973.

Nigerian Canadians are Canadian citizens and residents of Nigerian ancestry. During the 1967–1970 Biafra War, Nigerians started moving to Canada. Nigerians were not individually included in immigration statistics until 1973. Between 1973 and 1991, 3,919 Nigerian landed immigrants came to Canada. The Greater Toronto Area is home to a sizable number of Nigerians, particularly in Brampton and Etobicoke.

In the 2016 Census, 51,800 individuals identified as Nigerians, with more than half residing in Ontario. Many more Nigerians in Canada identify as their tribe rather than their nation, such as 9,600 Yoruba, 5,600 Igbo, and 1,900 Edo. Nigerians residing in western Canadian cities such as Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg have also steadily increased. As so many Nigerians live in Canada and still many Nigerians come to Canada because of endless opportunities and a better lifestyle, it is essential to get a driving license by clearing the G1 drivers practice test. Once you pass the driver knowledge test, you will receive your Canadian license authorizing you to travel anywhere in Canada.

If you are living in Canada as permanent resident then you can apply for canadian citizenship but after passing their citizenship test

Nigerians Love Canada: Despite the weather, Nigerians migrate to the Great White North to seek prosperity

According to new research, Nigerian immigration to Canada more than quadrupled in the five years before the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic. This “Canada Rush” was motivated by a desire for a better future. The Africa Polling Institute (API) said in ‘Deconstructing the Canada Rush. A Study on Motivations for Nigerians Emigrating to Canada’ that Nigeria’s failing economy, increased insecurity, and perceived poor performance by the country’s leadership are pushing Nigerians to leave.

In recent years, the number of Nigerians wanting to move to Canada has increased. Canadian immigration policies have also made the country emerge as an attractive destination of choice for many Nigerians in recent years compared to the United Kingdom. Many Nigerians who have moved to Canada are highly educated professionals and successful business people who wish to give back to their homeland and strengthen ties between Canada and Nigeria.

Trade Relations

Nigeria is now Canada’s second-biggest trading partner. Nigeria is Canada’s second most significant partner in Sub-Saharan Africa,” stated the Canadian High Commissioner. Nigeria is a critical partner for Canada. Their bilateral relationship is complex and more robust with each passing year due to their historic collaboration in commerce, development, diplomacy, education, and security.

Canada has shown a desire to expand bilateral and multilateral collaboration with Nigeria and boost trade volumes. Acting High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Nicolas Simard, stated earlier this week to the media in Abuja “We look forward to expanding and deepening our collaboration with Nigeria, both bilaterally and multilaterally.”

Minerals (mineral fuels, oil, and bituminous subs), vegetable products (oil seeds, grains, fruits, and nuts), and processed food were the primary imports from Nigeria. Simultaneously, Canada continued to export various products to Nigeria, including vehicles and equipment, wheat, manufacturing equipment, aircraft, vessels, and cars.

Humanitarian and Development Assistance

In 2017-2018, Canada provided $133.78 million in development assistance to Nigeria. From the Feminist International Aid Policy, Canada’s bilateral development assistance in Nigeria focuses on the following action areas:

The dignity of human beings, including sexual and reproductive health and rights Inclusive development

Canada is carefully following the humanitarian situation in Nigeria. It is concerned about the suffering of civilians impacted by the Boko Haram insurgency, both in Nigeria and throughout the Lake Chad Basin. Canada is committed to collaborating with international partners to address humanitarian needs in Nigeria and those of Nigerian refugees and host communities in neighboring Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

Canada aids UN agencies, the International Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement, and international non-governmental groups to meet Nigeria’s humanitarian needs. Canada’s financing offers life-saving assistance to vulnerable people, especially women and children, such as food, acute malnutrition treatment, clean water, health care, protection services, and livelihood support.

Facilities Nigerians Students get while Studying in Canada

You will have access to pleasant and straightforward immigration procedures

As long as you meet all of the criteria, the immigration procedure to Canada is not complicated. Canada launched The Nigeria Student Express (NSE), a trial program for Nigerians admitted into a Canadian post-secondary school. The NSE significantly reduces the time to get a study permit from eight weeks to twenty days.

Canada is well-known for its low tuition prices

The cheap tuition cost is the most appealing aspect of studying in Canada for many Nigerian students. You will receive a better bargain when you consider the reduced price of housing and living costs. As a Nigerian student, you are eligible for various scholarships to help you pay for your study.

You will get exposed to a wide range of cultures

People of many ethnicities and faiths live in Canada. It is a culturally diversified country with English and French as official languages. Though language difficulties are often a worry when relocating to a foreign nation, Nigerians will not face this issue. Canada has a safety rating of 58.12, making it one of the safest nations in the world.

You will have access to employment possibilities

Unlike in most other nations, where it is difficult to be a student while simultaneously working, it is simpler to work and study in Canada. There is excellent availability of employment possibilities for individuals who are still in school and those who want to relocate to work and live there.

You will be able to remain in Canada following graduation

You may potentially be able to become a permanent resident after completing your education in Canada. There is also space and encouragement for you to remain and create a life in the nation.

The Bottom Line

Canada and Nigeria have strong commercial ties. Nigeria is Canada’s most important business partnership in Sub-Saharan Africa. Canadian investment in Nigeria includes oil and gas, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, and education. Canada’s assistance to organizations and institutions, such as the Nigeria Canada Friendship League Society, strives to promote democracy, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria.