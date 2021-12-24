Reno Omokri Advices Guys Who Are Yet To Achieve Success In Life

c

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian politician and lawyer, has sparked mixed comments on Twitter as he advises guys who have yet to achieve success in life.

Young men who struggled to make a breakthrough in life in 2021 can only succeed in 2022 if they abstain from giving cash gifts to any lady in the first six months of 2022, according to Reno.

Young men, according to the popular preacher, should sow a seed to their parents, which he claims attracts blessings.

On Twitter, Reno wrote, “Dear single men, If you found it difficult to make a breakthrough in life in 2021, try this and thank me later: For the first six months of 2022, don’t give a dime to any girl. Instead, sow a seed to your parents. If God does not bless you, then I am not called!.”