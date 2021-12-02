Reno Omokri Attacks Sanwo-Olu

The Twitter activist has slammed Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This comes hours after the lead representative required a peace walk as a mending cycle for inhabitants of the state following the shooting that occurred at the Lekki tollbooth.

In his post, Reno thought that assuming the Lagos state lead representative ought to ”develop a few balls” like his Benue state partner and talk reality to the right specialists.

He shared the photo above of Sanwo-Olu and former Lagos state governor, Tinubu and wrote;

”If Governor Sanwoolu had the guts of Justice Doris Okuwobi, he would have been calling out Buhari and Buratai, instead of calling Macaroni, Falz and Seun Kuti for a walk for peace. How can you walk on the graves of #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS victims, then call for a walk for peace? Sanwoolu, grow some balls. Learn from Governor Sam Ortom of Benue state, who looked Buhari to his face and called him out. For how long will you be Tinubu’s lackey? How can you be a Governor and you are still doing baba so pe?

Governor Sanwoolu should know that it is not ingratitude if you bite the hands that feed you in order to protect the hands that voted for you. Nigerians don’t need a walk for peace. They just need Buhari, Buratai and all those responsible for #LekkiMassacre to walk to prison!”