Resign Before December 18, Fayemi Tells Appointees Nursing Governorship Ambition

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has directed those serving in his government who would like to contest the governorship primaries to tender their resignation latest by December 18.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti, titled, “Ekiti 2022: Fayemi gives Dec. 18 deadline to governorship aspirants to resign position.”

Oyebode stated that the development “became imperative in order to ensure cohesion and excellent service delivery – two major hallmarks of the administration – remain uncompromised.

