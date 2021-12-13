Rohr’s Sack: We Didn’t Want To Wait For A Disaster To Happen – Pinnick

Amaju Pinnick, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has stated why Gernot Rohr was fired as coach of the Super Eagles.

He claimed the NFF made the decision as a proactive action to avoid disaster in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

“He (Rohr) happens to be the longest-serving manager of the Super Eagles. We gave him all the support,” said Pinnick who was a guest on Sunrise Daily. “But we didn’t want to wait for a disaster to happen before parting ways. The last two games were very tough games for us.

“It wasn’t an individual decision; it was a collective decision by the entire executive committee. We were winning our games … there are a lot of things we took into cognisance. When you part ways, you don’t want to start ascribing blames; you just let it go and face the future with renewed hope and renewed zeal.”

The NFF president disclosed that the body considered some reports of its committees before sacking the German who managed the Nigerian side for five years.

He stated that Nigeria almost lost the ticket for the forthcoming World Cup, added that a lot of factors were considered before the decision was taken.