Rosy Meurer Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Husband, Olakunle Churchill

Rosy Meurer, a Nollywood actress, took to social media to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress uploaded pictures of their traditional wedding, where they were all loved-up with their family and friends.

She captioned the photo, saying that marrying her husband Olakunle Churchill has brought her nothing but happiness, joy, and fulfilment.

Rosy stated that she has a lot of lovely things to say, but that she most importantly wants to thank her spouse for loving her.

She wrote: “I’m a complete woman with you. Knowing and marrying you have brought nothing but joy, Peace and satisfaction to me. There are so many beautiful things to say to you but most of all I want to say thank you for loving me. Happy anniversary baby. CHEERS TO MANY MORE YEARS TOGETHER. I LOVE YOU”.

See Post Below: