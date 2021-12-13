RxAll unveils new Retail Outlet in Ibadan

As part of its commitment in ensuring access to affordable quality medications, a leading health technology company in the country, RxAll, has opened a new physical branch, called RxGO, in Ibadan.

The branch was commissioned by the Baale of Awotan, Alhaji Remi Olumegbon, who expressed gratitude for the location of the branch in Ibadan and encouraged everyone to always checkmate every medication. According to the traditional ruler, “I am so delighted that RxAll brought this pharmaceutical outlet to Ibadan. It is indeed a huge investment considering the nature of the health care sector in the country”. The traditional ruler thus urged people to approach professional pharmacists whenever they are ill.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Adebayo Alonge, the Chief Executive Officer of RxAll, said that the company has endeared itself to patients and pharmacies by innovating products (such as RxScanner) to authenticate medicines, tackle fake drugs, and help pharmaceutical firms to reach their potentials through the use of technology. He said, “our core vision is to ensure everyone in the world has access to safe and authenticated medicines irrespective of the class at an affordable price.”

“Fake drugs are negatively impacting the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria, and the only way to combat the distribution and use of fake drugs is through the deployment of technology. RxAll has expanded its operations to Ibadan to tackle counterfeit medication through tech solutions, raising the standard of pharmacy, and protect the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria from collapse”, he added.

He noted that patients and pharmacies in the market could either go to the branch to buy first-hand drugs or purchase affordable and authenticated drugs through its drug delivery platform, Rxdelivered. He said, “the reason for opening this branch is to increase the accessibility of high-quality medicines to people at the inner core of the cities and also people in the rural area”

He thus reaffirmed the commitment of RxAll to helping patients and pharmacies through a range of tech-driven products and services.

About RxAll

RxAll is a leading health technology Company that uses technological innovations to combat fake drugs. Some of the products of RxAll include RxScanner (a handheld drug authenticator device that allows patients to validate the quality of prescription drugs) and RxPOS (a point of sale software that enables complete automation of the pharmacy management system).