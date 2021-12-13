S/A President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive For COVID, Days After Visiting Abuja

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms.

After leaving a memorial service for FW de Klerk, the former South African deputy president, in Cape Town on Sunday, Ramaphosa was claimed to be sick.

Ramaphosa is “in good spirits” and being followed by doctors, according to a statement released by the South African president.

The fully vaccinated South African president is likely to remain in self-isolation and has delegated his responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza.

Ramaphosa was cited as adding that his positive status proves the importance of immunization.

After returning from a four-country trip to West Africa, Ramaphosa and his delegation were tested for COVID-19, according to the South African presidency.

President Muhammadu Buhari received the South African president on December 1 at the presidential villa in Abuja.

His visit was on the same day that Nigeria reported three cases of the Omicron COVID variant.