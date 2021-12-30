Sanwo-Olu, Carrington Make Case For Youths, Women

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that opportunities should be created for youths and women to thrive.

He spoke in Lagos at the inaugural Ambassador Walter Carrington Annual Symposium which was titled, ‘Rethinking Governance for Youth and Women’s Participation.’

Sanwo-Olu was represented by the Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle.

He said, “The Walter Carrington Foundation has been and continues to play a critical role towards the socio-economic growth and sustainability of society.

“The youth section of the nation’s economy remains a critical factor and must be given the necessary attention with enabling environments and opportunities for them to express themselves and attain their full potentials for the benefit of the society.”