Saraki: 2023 Aspirants Must Reveal Their Plans For Healthcare

Former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to interrogate Politicians on their plans for Healthcare during campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections.

Saraki said this while speaking at the Universal Health Coverage Summit organised by Chatham House at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, Abuja, Olu Onemola.

He said, “Very soon, politicians will soon start campaigning to be President or to be governors. Nigerians must ask them, ‘What are your plans for universal health coverage?’ and ‘How do you intend to achieve it?’ When the time comes, the answers to these questions must be considered by the electorate.”

He stated that Nigerian leaders at the national and sub-national levels needed to take healthcare delivery for all its citizens more seriously, so as to put healthcare and health security coverage on the front burner.

“As a medical doctor, this is a topic that is close to my heart. It is a topic that I believe that we all need to get on board to ensure that more Nigerians have access to healthcare coverage.

“To achieve development, the Nigerian population must be healthy. If we can get healthcare coverage right as a nation, we will be doing a lot for our citizens.

“However, the people that truly matter, the political leaders and decision-makers at the national and sub-national levels should be the ones at summits like this one to discuss what their manifestos and plans in the healthcare sector are for the Nigerian people.

“We can pass three more laws or five more laws. However, unless the leadership of the nation and our states believe in holistic healthcare coverage for all like all the doctors and healthcare public policy experts in this room, we will not be able to achieve universal healthcare coverage,” the former Kwara State Governor said.