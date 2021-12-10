Say no to bullying, Sanwo-Olu admonishes pupils

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has criticized bullying in schools and urged students to help one another flourish.

He made the remarks on Friday at the Lagos State Model College, Igbokuta, in the state’s Ikorodu axis, where he was inaugurating certain facilities.

A 12-classroom building and a 182-bed junior girls’ dormitory, complete with a laundry facility, reading room, and housemistress quarters, were inaugurated by the governor.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the governor also guaranteed that when the Imota Rice Mill is fully operational next year, it will provide free rice to the school on a regular basis (CSR).

Sanwo-Olu advised teachers to always listen to their students in order to keep bullying to a minimum.

He said: “Say no to bullying. If you see something say something, that is not snitching. Seniors stay away from the junior hostel if you have no genuine reason to be there.

“Our teachers should also listen to the pupils always, hear them out. When you listen to their little stories, they will tell you the big ones. We need to eradicate bullying to the barest minimum.”