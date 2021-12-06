Secondary school students destroy school properties after allegedly attacking their principal & a police officer

Pandemonium broke out at Idogbo Secondary School at Upper Sakponba road in Benin City, Edo state last week after the students went on a rampage.

According to reports, the school principal had invited police officers to restore law and order in the school.

The students allegedly attacked the police officer, took hold of his uniform, pursued the principal from the school before carrying out massive destruction of the school’s properties. They forced their way into the principal’s office and turned it upside down.

A video shared online showed some of the students celebrating themselves.