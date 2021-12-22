Senate Passes 2022 Budget

The Senate has passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

This came less than 24 hours after the lower chamber, the House of Representatives did pass the budget.

The Senate raised the total estimates of the Federal Government’s budget from the proposed N16,391tn to N17.126tn.

The oil benchmark was raised from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.

The upper legislative chamber passed the bill for third reading after Barau Jibrin, chairman of the appropriation committee, presented a report for the consideration of his colleagues.

Speaking after the passage of the budget on Wednesday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan commended the national assembly for restoring the budget cycle back to January to December.

“We thank Almighty God for helping us achieve that,” Lawan said.